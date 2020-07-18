Trump's Twitter account was reportedly unaffected by Wednesday's massive hack because Twitter has given it 'extra protection'

Associated Press President Donald Trump.

President Donald Trump’s Twitter account was not compromised in Wednesday’s security breach because it has “extra protection,” according to a report from The New York Times.

The account was given special protection after “past incidents,” The Times reports. In 2017, a Twitter contractor deleted Trump’s account for 11 minutes on the person’s last day of work.

Wednesday’s hack targeted powerful politicians, executives, and celebrities in a coordinated Bitcoin scam.

President Donald Trump was unaffected by Wednesday’s massive Twitter hack, and it appears to be because the president’s account is protected.

The New York Times’ Mike Isaac, Sheera Frenkel, and Kate Conger report that Trump’s account was not compromised in the security breach because it had “extra protection after past incidents,” citing a senior White House official and a Twitter employee who spoke with The Times.

A Twitter representative told Business Insider that the company did not comment on the security of individual accounts and that Twitter worked quickly to lessen the number of accounts affected during the attack.

The White House does not comment on security protocols and procedures, a spokesperson told Business Insider.

Any protections on Trump’s account most likely came after a customer-support worker who was a contractor for Twitter shut down Trump’s account for 11 minutes on the person’s last day of work in 2017. The incident called into question Twitter’s ability to protect the accounts of its highest-profile users.

Wednesday’s attack, which targeted powerful politicians, moguls, and celebrities including Barack Obama, Jeff Bezos, and Kim Kardashian, compromised 130 accounts, according to Twitter. The hackers took over the accounts, asking followers to send payments to Bitcoin accounts in a giveaway scam that appears to have netted them more than $US100,000.

Twitter blamed a coordinated social-engineering attack, in which hackers manipulate victims to get them to hand over passwords or information about internal networks.

