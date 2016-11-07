Report: Trump's aides have finally taken control over his Twitter account

Aides to Donald Trump have finally managed to seize control of the Republican presidential nominee’s Twitter account, according to an extensive Sunday report in The New York Times.

The newspaper reported that the businessman’s advisers successfully convinced him to relinquish control of the social-media platform as part of their efforts to keep him on message in the final stretch of the campaign.

Instead, the Times suggested his spokeswoman, Hope Hicks, was operating the account. An anecdote included in the story was of Trump working with Hicks to craft a tweet criticising President Barack Obama for his aggressive campaign schedule. Hicks ultimately was the one who sent out the tweet after fine-tuning Trump’s initial thoughts.

Throughout the 2016 campaign, Trump regularly used Twitter to attack his rivals. Most recently, he brought controversy upon himself by going on an early-morning tweetstorm against Clinton and a former Miss Universe following the first debate.

