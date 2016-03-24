Donald Trump goes off on Cruz, Clinton, and Bush in moniker-filled tweetstorm

GOP presidential frontrunner Donald Trump’s latest tweetstorm featured a series of hits against Ted Cruz, Jeb Bush, and Hillary Clinton on Wednesday.
The real-estate mogul, who has been engaged in a recent back-and-forth with GOP rival Cruz after he threatened to supposedly “spill the beans” about Cruz’s wife, started his tweetstorm by railing against Cruz.
Trump accused the Texas senator — whom he repeatedly dubbed “Lyin’ Ted Cruz” — of “stealing” both his foreign-policy positions and “lines from Michael Douglas.”
This was a reference to Cruz using a line from “The American President” while denouncing Trump for threatening his wife. Cruz had said earlier in the day that his wife “is way out of [Trump’s] league.”
Trump continued his Wednesday tweetstorm by blasting Bush — the former candidate whom Trump famously labelled a “low-energy” candidate — for his recent endorsement of Cruz:
Low energy Jeb Bush just endorsed a man he truly hates, Lyin’ Ted Cruz. Honestly, I can’t blame Jeb in that I drove him into oblivion!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2016
Next, he thrust an attack at Clinton following her speech on counterterrorism policy:
Just watched Hillary deliver a prepackaged speech on terror. She’s been in office fighting terror for 20 years- and look where we are!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2016
Then he returned to tossing insults at Cruz, his main GOP competitor:
I will be the best by far in fighting terror. I’m the only one that was right from the beginning, & now Lyin’ Ted & others are copying me.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2016
And for good measure, he got a parting shot at Bush, one of his favourite Twitter targets:
I think having Jeb’s endorsement hurts Lyin’ Ted. Jeb spent more than $150,000,000 and got nothing. I spent a fraction of that and am first!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2016
