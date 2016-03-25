'It is amazing how often I am right': Donald Trump vows to quickly 'solve' the threat of terrorism

Donald Trump attacked Hillary Clinton, Ted Cruz, and Lindsey Graham on Thursday for not doing enough to “solve” the “terrorism problem” during their respective stints in government.

“TIME FOR A CHANGE, I WILL SOLVE – AND FAST!” the Republican presidential frontrunner declared.

Trump made the comment in the middle of a Thursday-morning tweetstorm in which he also blasted the media for giving airtime to Graham despite the South Carolina senator’s poor performance in the presidential race.

Trump connected Graham’s supposedly lacklustre congressional record to Cruz, a Texas senator and Trump’s top rival in the GOP primary. Graham recently endorsed Cruz.

“These politicians like Cruz and Graham, who have watched ISIS and many other problems develop for years, do nothing to make things better!” Trump exclaimed.

Trump later took credit for calling Brussels a “hellhole” back in January. On Tuesday, multiple terrorist attacks took place at a Brussels airport and metro station, killing 31 people and injuring close to 300.

“It is amazing how often I am right, only to be criticised by the media,” he tweeted. “Illegal immigration, take the oil, build the wall, Muslims, NATO.”

Trump has been critical of the NATO alliance following the Brussels attack, going as far as calling it “obsolete.”

He concluded the barrage of tweets by taking a parting shot at Clinton, the Democratic presidential frontrunner and former secretary of state.

“Hillary Clinton has been working on solving the terrorism problem for years,” he tweeted. “TIME FOR A CHANGE, I WILL SOLVE – AND FAST!”

View his tweetstorm below:

It is amazing how @LindseyGrahamSC gets on so many T.V. shows talking negatively about me when I beat him so badly (ZERO) in his pres run!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 24, 2016

.@LindseyGrahamSC and Lyin’ Ted Cruz are two politicians who are very much alike – ALL TALK AND NO ACTION! Both talk about ISIS, do nothing!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 24, 2016

These politicians like Cruz and Graham, who have watched ISIS and many other problems develop for years, do nothing to make things better!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 24, 2016

Remember when I recently said that Brussels is a “hell hole” and a mess and the failing @nytimes wrote a critical article. I was so right!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 24, 2016

It is amazing how often I am right, only to be criticised by the media. Illegal immigration, take the oil, build the wall, Muslims, NATO!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 24, 2016

Hillary Clinton has been working on solving the terrorism problem for years. TIME FOR A CHANGE, I WILL SOLVE – AND FAST!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 24, 2016

NOW WATCH: The group of girls dabbing behind Megyn Kelly won the GOP debate



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.