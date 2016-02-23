Donald Trump unleashes tweetstorm on Ted Cruz after Cruz asks his top spokesman to resign

Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump wasted no time attacking GOP rival Ted Cruz after the latter abruptly asked his top spokesman to resign Monday.

Trump unleashed a series of tweets about Rick Tyler, the spokesman for Cruz’s presidential campaign. Cruz, the Texas senator, asked Tyler to resign from his campaign post Monday after he spread a video that purportedly showed rival Marco Rubio dismissing the Bible.

“Wow, Ted Cruz falsely suggested Marco Rubio mocked the Bible and was just forced to fire his Communications Director,” Trump tweeted. “More dirty tricks!”

Trump has been attacking Cruz for weeks, calling him a “liar” and accusing him of supposed “dirty tricks.” The attacks have shown signs of sticking, as Cruz has attempted to distance himself from the label.

“I had made clear in this campaign that we will conduct this campaign with the very highest standards of integrity,” Cruz said Monday, after he told reporters that he’d asked Tyler to resign.

He continued: “That has been how we’ve conducted it from day one. It is why when other campaigns attack us personally, impugn my integrity or my character, I don’t respond in kind. None of you have heard me throw the kind of insults at Marco Rubio that he throws at me every single day.”

Trump continued his tweetstorm:

Ted Cruz has been playing an ad about me that is so ridiculously false – no basis in fact. Take ad down Ted. Biggest liar in politics!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2016

Ted Cruz has now apologised to Marco Rubio and Ben Carson for fraud and dirty tricks. No wonder he has lost Evangelical support!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2016

Just saw the phony ad by Cruz – totally false, more dirty tricks. He got caught in so many lies – is this man crazy?

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2016

Ted Cruz should be disqualified from his fraudulent win in Iowa. Weak RNC and Republican leadership probably won’t let this happen! Sad.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2016

The Cruz/Rubio controversy centres around a video that Tyler posted and later apologised for, calling it “inaccurate.” The video purported to show Rubio pointing to a Bible a Cruz staffer was holding in a hotel lobby and saying “not many answers” are in it. Rubio in fact said that “all the answers are in there” as he gestured toward the Bible.

Despite Tyler’s subsequent apology, Cruz said he asked for his exit from the campaign. He defended Tyler as a “good man” who had made “a grave error in judgment.”

