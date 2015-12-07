Donald Trump on Obama's national-security address: 'Is that all there is?'

Colin Campbell

Real-estate mogul Donald Trump fulfilled his promise to live-tweet President Barack Obama’s major national-security Oval Office address on Sunday night. 

“BIG NIGHT ON TWITTER TONIGHT,” Trump wrote earlier in the evening.

The Republican presidential front-runner further declared that Obama “MUST TALK RADICAL ISLAMIC TERRORISM!”

In his speech, Obama called last week’s mass shooting in Sen Bernardino, California, an “act of terrorism,” renewed his call for new gun-control measures, and urged respect for America’s Muslim community.

But Trump was underwhelmed.

“Is that all there is?” he tweeted after Obama finished. “We need a new President – FAST!”

Here’s Trump’s entire tweet-response to the speech:

