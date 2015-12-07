Donald Trump on Obama's national-security address: 'Is that all there is?'

Real-estate mogul Donald Trump fulfilled his promise to live-tweet President Barack Obama’s major national-security Oval Office address on Sunday night.

“BIG NIGHT ON TWITTER TONIGHT,” Trump wrote earlier in the evening.

The Republican presidential front-runner further declared that Obama “MUST TALK RADICAL ISLAMIC TERRORISM!”

In his speech, Obama called last week’s mass shooting in Sen Bernardino, California, an “act of terrorism,” renewed his call for new gun-control measures, and urged respect for America’s Muslim community.

But Trump was underwhelmed.

“Is that all there is?” he tweeted after Obama finished. “We need a new President – FAST!”

Here’s Trump’s entire tweet-response to the speech:

BIG NIGHT ON TWITTER TONIGHT. I WILL BE LIVE TWEETING PRESIDENT OBAMA’S SPEECH AT 7:50 P.M. ( EASTERN). MUST TALK RADICAL ISLAMIC TERRORISM!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2015

I will be re-tweeting some of your better, most imaginative and hopefully insightful tweets. Make them good (great)! Important stuff.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2015

Hillary won’t call out radical Islam! She will be soundly defeated.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2015

The podium in the Oval Office looks odd! Not good, but the words will be the key.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2015

Hope he won’t spend too much time ripping apart the 2nd. Amendment!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2015

“@JFK4701: @realDonaldTrump he is reading off the TelePrompTer.” But that is O.K. in this case.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2015

“@homefreeee: @realDonaldTrump He needs to stop all Visas not look at them!”

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2015

Is that all there is? We need a new President – FAST!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2015

