Trump warns that 'markets would crash' if Democrats impeach him

Evan Vucci/AP Photo Donald Trump warned stock markets would crater if Democrats impeach him.

Donald Trump has warned stock markets will crash if Democrats impeach him.

“If they actually did this the markets would crash,” the president tweeted. “Do you think it was luck that got us to the best Stock Market and Economy in our history. It wasn’t!”

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi launched a formal impeachment inquiry into the president on Tuesday after he reportedly withheld military aid to Ukraine while pressuring its leader to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son.

Donald Trump has warned stock markets would crater if Democrats impeach him.

“If they actually did this the markets would crash,” the US president tweeted. “Do you think it was luck that got us to the best Stock Market and Economy in our history. It wasn’t!”

Trump’s comments were in response to a tweet by Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo stating, “Stocks hit session lows after Pelosi calls for impeachment inquiry.” Fears of political turmoil rattled global markets on Wednesday.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi launched a formal impeachment inquiry into the president on Tuesday after he reportedly withheld military aid to Ukraine while pressuring its leader to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son. After initially resisting, the White House has released a memo of the call and turned over a whistleblower complaint about the conversation to Congress.

“The actions taken to date by the president have seriously violated the Constitution,” Pelosi said in her speech announcing the official inquiry. “The president must be held accountable. No one is above the law.”

“You will see it was a very friendly and totally appropriate call,” Trump tweeted on Tuesday. “No pressure and, unlike Joe Biden and his son, NO quid pro quo!”

A few hours later, he tweeted the impeachment inquiry amounted to “PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT.”

