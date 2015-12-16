Donald Trump is blasting 2 GOP candidates on Twitter as they debate

Colin Campbell

Real-estate tycoon Donald Trump is watching the so-called GOP undercard debate Tuesday and does not seem to be a fan of two of the candidates in particular.

The Republican presidential front-runner repeatedly tweeted and retweeted messages critical of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) and former New York Gov. George Pataki (R).

Both Graham and Pataki used their lower-tier debate opportunity to rip into Trump’s plan to temporarily bar Muslims from entering the US.

Trump responded on Twitter, sharing messages saying Pataki needs a “brain surgeon” and that Graham is “weak,” among other insults.

See some of Trump’s responses below:

NOW WATCH: Jeb Bush is psyched for the new ‘Star Wars’ — but isn’t a fan of the prequels

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.