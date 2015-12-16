Donald Trump is blasting 2 GOP candidates on Twitter as they debate

Real-estate tycoon Donald Trump is watching the so-called GOP undercard debate Tuesday and does not seem to be a fan of two of the candidates in particular.
The Republican presidential front-runner repeatedly tweeted and retweeted messages critical of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) and former New York Gov. George Pataki (R).
Both Graham and Pataki used their lower-tier debate opportunity to rip into Trump’s plan to temporarily bar Muslims from entering the US.
Trump responded on Twitter, sharing messages saying Pataki needs a “brain surgeon” and that Graham is “weak,” among other insults.
See some of Trump’s responses below:
“@SurfPHX: Geez Mr. Trump, they are coming for you even before the REAL debate. @wolfblitzer asks all negative Trump questions! #Trump“
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2015
“@BillDaley1: @CNN @LindseyGrahamSC @realDonaldTrump Sour grapes graham. Dont blame Trump because you cant interest voters.”
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2015
“@MrDeuce25: @CNN @LindseyGrahamSC DonaldTrump Good were glad he doesn’t represent what you stand for Lindsey. You are weak and have no clue
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2015
“@twlhb: @realDonaldTrump @GovernorPataki just called you “this PRESIDENT” !!! pic.twitter.com/z5pRWZgS08” But I don’t want his endorsement!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 16, 2015
“@RobertH25937464: @CNN @LindseyGrahamSC @realDonaldTrump Lindsey still doesn’t hear Americans! Still at Zero! It’s like Monty Python.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 16, 2015
“@JaniBetancoirt: @CNN @LindseyGrahamSC @realDonaldTrump Pataki needs a brain surgeon!”
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 16, 2015
“@golddstr1: @DiamondandSilk @realDonaldTrump They noticed alright,Graham and Patiki are just mad because they dont have a chance.”
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 16, 2015
“@SPerkins50: @CNN @LindseyGrahamSC @realDonaldTrump Donald represents real Americans.” Thank you!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 16, 2015
“@DonaldTrumpFink: .@GovMikeHuckabee: If Donald becomes president, he will do a whole lot more to protect us than Hillary will.” #GOPDebate
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 16, 2015
“@TINAHILLSTROM1: @GovernorPataki @GovernorPataki just called @realDonaldTrump THE PRESIDENT!”
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 16, 2015
