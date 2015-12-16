Donald Trump is blasting 2 GOP candidates on Twitter as they debate

Real-estate tycoon Donald Trump is watching the so-called GOP undercard debate Tuesday and does not seem to be a fan of two of the candidates in particular.

The Republican presidential front-runner repeatedly tweeted and retweeted messages critical of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) and former New York Gov. George Pataki (R).

Both Graham and Pataki used their lower-tier debate opportunity to rip into Trump’s plan to temporarily bar Muslims from entering the US.

Trump responded on Twitter, sharing messages saying Pataki needs a “brain surgeon” and that Graham is “weak,” among other insults.

See some of Trump’s responses below:

“@SurfPHX: Geez Mr. Trump, they are coming for you even before the REAL debate. @wolfblitzer asks all negative Trump questions! #Trump“

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2015

“@MrDeuce25: @CNN @LindseyGrahamSC DonaldTrump Good were glad he doesn’t represent what you stand for Lindsey. You are weak and have no clue

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2015

“@golddstr1: @DiamondandSilk @realDonaldTrump They noticed alright,Graham and Patiki are just mad because they dont have a chance.”

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 16, 2015

“@DonaldTrumpFink: .@GovMikeHuckabee: If Donald becomes president, he will do a whole lot more to protect us than Hillary will.” #GOPDebate

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 16, 2015

