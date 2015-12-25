140 times Donald Trump called somebody 'dummy' or 'dopey' on Twitter

Real-estate mogul Donald Trump is known for his Twitter put-downs.

Undoubtedly more than any top-tier presidential candidate in history, Trump regularly launches into freewheeling tweetstorms attacking his foes.

Among Trump’s favourite insults are dismissing organisations as “money-losing,” and questioning the intelligence of his targets, who often incite Trump by criticising him on television.

Two of Trump’s top go-to Twitter taunts are clearly “dummy” and “dopey” — as can be seen below.

Billionaire Saudi prince Al-Waleed bin Talal

Dopey Prince @Alwaleed_Talal wants to control our U.S. politicians with daddy’s money. Can’t do it when I get elected. #Trump2016

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2015

British Prime Minister David Cameron

Is PM Cameron a dummy? With monumental cuts in UK spending, how come he continues to spend billions of pounds …

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2012

Comedian Jon Stewart

All the haters & losers must admit that, unlike others, I never attacked dopey Jon Stewart for his phony last name. Would never do that!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 1, 2015

All the haters and losers must admit that, unlike others, I never attacked dopey Jon Stewart for his phony last name. Would never do that!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2015

For those of you that have conveniently forgotten, dummy Jon Stewart is a bad filmmaker. His last effort was a real bomb (in all ways)!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 1, 2015

For those of you that have conveniently fotgotten, dummy Jon Stewart is a bad filmmaker. His last effort was a real bomb (in all ways)!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2015

Writer and media personality Touré

@Toure If you weren’t such a dumb racist moron with bad ratings you would know I never filed for bankruptcy,now worth over $10 billion dummy

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 10, 2013

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman

It’s been stated that dopey NY @AGSchneiderman used cocaine while he was a state senator. http://t.co/WfuJ9EW6HP

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2014

John @CahillForAG is one of the most respected people in politics. Dopey @AGSchneiderman is one of the least respected!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 15, 2014

Lightweight A.G. Eric Schneiderman asked us for political contributions DURING his investigation of us,then sued for $40 million.Dopey guy!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2013

After years of long stops then starts, why did dopey Eric Scheiderman tell people in The Trump Org. “this case is going away,we have no case

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2013

Fox News host Megyn Kelly

I won every debate so far according to all debate polls including @DRUDGE_REPORT, @TIME @Slate and more. Too bad dopey @megynkelly lies!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2015

Republican consultant Karl Rove

Something must be done with dopey @KarlRove – he is pushing Republicans down the same old path of defeat. Don’t fall for it, Karl is a loser

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2015

.@WSJ and dopey Karl Rove made a mistake and purposely mischaracterized my statement on the terrible TPP deal.https://t.co/t9JZGIUAYl

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2015

Every Poll has me winning BIG.If you listen to dopey Karl Rove, a Trump hater, on @oreillyfactor, you would think I’m doing poorly. @FoxNews

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 2, 2015

Dummy @KarlRove continues to make and write false statements. He still thinks Romney won–he should get a life!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2015

Total fool @KarlRove is part of the Republican Establishment problem. An all talk, no action dummy! https://t.co/CxLHA87hS1

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2015

Why does the failing @WSJ write a false editorial about me and let dummy @KarlRove make the same mistake in the same edition of the paper?

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2015

Columnist Charles Krauthammer

Dummy political pundit @krauthammer constantly pressed the crazy war in Iraq. Many lives and trillions of dollars wasted. U.S. got NOTHING!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2015

National Review senior editor Jonah Goldberg

Jonah Goldberg @JonahNRO of the once great @NRO #National Review is truly dumb as a rock. Why does @BretBaier put this dummy on his show?

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 20, 2015

Weekly Standard editor Bill Kristol

Dopey @BillKristol, who has lost all credibility with so many dumb statements and picks, said last week on @Morning_Joe that Biden was in.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 26, 2015

Conservative columnist George Will

I skipped a speech given years ago at Mar-a-Lago by dopey @GeorgeWill because he’s BORING — he never forgot!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2015

Dopey @GeorgeWill, a big proponent of the Iraq War and other catastrophes, doesn’t like me very much. That means I win!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2015

Dopey @GeorgeWill, the most overrated political pundit in the business, continues to downgrade the Republican (cont) http://t.co/c0EnzLzE

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2012

George Will was a big Iraq fool. $2 trillion, thousands of lives lost — & we got nothing! Dummy.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2015

Stupid George Will gave @MittRomney no chance 3 months ago. Take off his little spectacles and he’s just another dummy.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2012

‘Meet the Press’ host Chuck Todd

Doesn’t dummy @chucktodd realise that when I considered running for president, I filed financial papers showing unbelievable numbers.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 9, 2013

NBC anchor Brian Williams

Brian–Thanks dummy–I picked up 70,000 twitter followers yesterday alone. Cable News just passed you in the ratings. @NBCNightlyNews

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2012

Bloomberg Politics managing editor John Heilemann

I don’t know why but I feel so sorry for dummy reporter John Heilemann when I watch him on television.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 7, 2013

Author Tim O’Brien

.@AC360 Has the absolutely worst anti-Trump talking heads on his show. Dopey writer O’brian knows nothing about me or my wealth. A waste!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2015

Chicago Tribune critic Blair Kamin:

Dopey @chicagotribune critic fails to mention the ugly Sun Times sign.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2014

Billionaire newspaper owner Mortimer Zuckerman

.@NYDailyNews, the dying tabloid owned by dopey clown Mort Zuckerman, puts me on the cover daily because I sell. My honour, but it is dead!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2015

Billionaire Dallas mavericks owner Mark Cuban:

.@bcuban How much money did your dopey brother pay you to say that – he’s got no clubbed speed, but give him my warmest regards anyway!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 9, 2014

Sorry folks, but Donald Trump is far richer and much better looking than dopey @mcuban!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 19, 2013

I love watching dummy @mcuban promote on OK show named Shark Tank — but he is just a small part of that show.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 14, 2013

Dummy @mcuban made up a story about a visit to Mar-a-Lago last night on Leno. It never happened — I don’t talk that way.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 14, 2013

Dummy @mcuban is at it again trying to use me to get publicity for himself!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2012

MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell

Dopey @Lawrence O’Donnell, whose unwatchable show is dying in the ratings, said that my Apprentice $ numbers were wrong. He is a fool!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2015

I hear that dopey political pundit, Lawrence O’Donnell, one of the dumber people on television, is about to lose his show-no ratings?Too bad

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2015

Vannity Fair editor Graydon Carter



With @VanityFair circulation and advertising revenue doing so badly, rumour has it that dopey Graydon Carter is going to resign? He should.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 2, 2014

Why does Conde Nast allow dopey Graydon Carter to run bad food restaurants while running failing @VanityFair magazine?

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 11, 2013

Dopey Graydon Carter, who is presiding over dying @VanityFair magazine, is also presiding over dying Waverly Inn — worst food in city.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 9, 2013

Dummy Graydon Carter doesn’t like me too much…great news. He is a real loser! @VanityFair

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 19, 2012

The Huffington Post founder Arianna Huffington

Dopey @ariannahuff should force her reporters to be accurate — if she has that power.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 29, 2014

The failing @HuffingtonPost and dopey @ariannahuff are writing so much false junk about me-they just can’t get enough! BE CAREFUL.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2013

Dopey Arianna @huffingtonpost is really after me–boring story after boring story…but I hear she is in big trouble!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 26, 2012

Isn’t it funny that I am now #1 in the money losing @HuffingtonPost (poll), and by a big margin. Dummy @ariannahuff must be thrilled!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2015

Journalist Bill Moyers

Conservative pundit Michelle Malkin

@michellemalkin At least dummy is true!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2013

How does @michellemalkin get a conservative platform? She is a dummy–just look at her past.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 25, 2012

Washington Post writer Jennifer Rubin

Highly untalented Wash Post blogger, Jennifer Rubin, a real dummy, never writes fairly about me. Why does Wash Post have low IQ people?

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 1, 2015

Conservative radio host Erick Erickson

.@EWErickson is a total low life— read his past tweets. A dummy with no “it” factor. Will fade fast.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2015

Author Harry Hurt III

How can a dummy dope like Harry Hurt, who wrote a failed book about me but doesn’t know me or anything about me, be on TV discussing Trump?

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2015

HBO host Bill Maher

Remember, Bill Maher praised the animals who took down the World Trade Center and was fired by ABC. [email protected] until dopey Bill is canned!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 2, 2013

Dopey @billmaher still owes me $5M for charity. I hope he pays up before @hbo fires him–which will happen!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 26, 2013

Dopey @billmaher is in for a lot of trouble — I hope he has $5 million (for charity).

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2013

Dummy Bill Maher did an advertisement for the failing New York Times where the picture of him is very sad-he looks pathetic, bloated & gone!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 24, 2014

Everyone should cancel HBO until they fire low life dummy Bill Maher! Get going now and feel good about yourself!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 2, 2013

Check @billmaher‘s background & you will find he is not a smart guy — he just wants people to think he is–just call him dummy.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2013

I don’t know what will happen with the lawsuit against dummy @billmaher but have an obligation to charity to bring it.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2013

Dummy @BillMaher forgot to say that he made an absolute offer which I accepted. Hopefully, charity gets $5M dollars.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2013

How does a dummy like @billmaher get a television show–& his ratings stink. You’d think @HBO could do a lot better.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2012

Democratic pundit Kirsten Powers

.@gretawire Greta — you’re wrong, Kirsten Powers is a dummy — wasn’t she Anthony Weiner’s girlfriend?

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 24, 2013

Media Matters Executive Vice President Angelo Carusone

Dummy @GoAngelo who had 11 people show up for 15 min. at his “massive” rally at Macy’s is trying to get publicity for self by using me

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2013

Dummy goAngelo, keep letting people know how great my shirts, ties and cufflinks (also Success) are at Macy’s.The BEST-now everyone’s aware!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2013

Actor Russell Brand

“@EeekToys: @realDonaldTrump @katyperry Donald is onto something here. Russ does look like a really bad lost dummy joke with a fried mind”

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 19, 2014

.@piersmorgan Russell has nothing going for himself except for energy & aggression. Without that he would be dead — a first class dummy!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2014

.@katyperry I watched Russell Brand and I think his mind is fried – he looks really bad. Russell is a total joke, a dummy who is lost!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2014

Television producer Danny Zuker

See, dummy Danny Zuker, who I never heard until this, started something that he couldn’t finish-gutless and unwilling to take my bet!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2013

@DannyZuker Bigger means bigger dummy, you really are stupid, aren’t you!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 24, 2013

Comedian Rosie O’Donnell

Sorry, @Rosie is a mentally sick woman, a bully, a dummy and, above all, a loser. Other than that she is just wonderful!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 9, 2014

Dopey @Rosie–I never went bankrupt–ABC already apologised to me for your stupid statement in the past–they didn’t want a lawsuit.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 21, 2012

Business magnate Alan Sugar

@Lord_Sugar Much more than anybody knows dopey, much more – and it will soon be revealed in detail.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2013

Dopey Sugar @Lord_Sugar I can’t believe you were knighted. If they knew more about you, I’m sure they’d take away your title.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2012

Dopey Sugar @Lord_Sugar The people in the UK love seeing you get beat up–you’re easy!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2012

@Lord_Sugar Dopey Sugar–because it was open all season long–you can’t play golf in the snow, you stupid arse.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2012

Dopey Sugar @Lord_Sugar — you are the worst kind of loser — a total fool.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2012

Dopey Sugar @Lord_Sugar — if you were smart, which you are not, you would oppose the monstrous windfarms that will destroy your country.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2012

Dopey Sugar @Lord_Sugar You should thank me for having created the platform on which you became known–The Apprentice. Say Thank you Donald

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2012

Dopey Sugar @Lord_Sugar — I hear you hate being beaten so badly on twitter — get used to it!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2012

Dopey Sugar — @Lord_Sugar Isn’t it sad that my golf course in Scotland just got “best new course in the world” — it’s worth more than you are!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2012

Dopey Sugar @Lord_Sugar–You’re a total loser who @piersmorgan doesn’t think is very smart or very rich. I agree with Piers!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2012

Dopey Sugar @Lord_Sugar Bad ratings–come on, keep making me money–remember, I own your show.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2012

Dopey Sugar @Lord_Sugar I hear your ratings last week were at an all time low–you better get them up or you’ll be fired.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2012

Dopey Sugar @Lord_Sugar I never go silent. I was buying a major property in Florida–a property worth more than you are!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2012

Dopey @Lord_Sugar People are calling in saying you are being beaten badly w/ the tweets…

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2012

Dopey Sugar @Lord_Sugar The wind turbines are ruining the beauty & majesty of Scotland…

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2012

Dopey Sugar.@Lord_Sugar …Your net worth doesn’t even qualify you to host the Apprentice. Keep making me money.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2012

Dopey Sugar @Lord_Sugar–I’m worth more than $8 billion, acknowledged, almost no debt …

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2012

Dopey @Lord_Sugar — Look in the mirror and thank the real Lord that Donald Trump exists. You are nothing!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2012

Gov. John Kasich of Ohio

Going to Ohio, home of one of the worst presidential candidates in history–Kasich. Can’t debate, loves #ObamaCare–dummy!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 23, 2015

Sen. John McCain of Arizona

.@SenJohnMcCain should be defeated in the primaries. Graduated last in his class at Annapolis–dummy!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2015

Forbes reporter Clare O’Connor

Dummy @Clare_OC @Forbes: Tiny fragrance deal with Parlux means nothing. Still sold at Trump Tower…

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2015

Dummy @Clare_OC from failing @Forbes magazine: NASCAR deal was 1 nite ballroom, ESPN was small golf outing…

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2015

Dummy writer @Clare_OC from failing @Forbes magazine works so hard to make such trivial licence deals look important…

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2015

Random people or people in general

“@BrahSumatra: @realDonaldTrump Remember when you use to have real hair?” (Spelling) – I still do dummy, it is all mine!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 11, 2013

“@ASBrowntown: .@realDonaldTrump you want to send more Americans out to war? Why don’t you sign up?” I am against an attack on Syria dummy!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2013

“@sayylalalaselah: #confessionnight I want to one day slap Donald trump in the face” BUT REMEMBER, DUMMY, HE HITS BACK REALLY HARD!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2013

“@mercy_flawless: @realDonaldTrump I kinda like the tattoo you got. Check it out guys! http://t.co/FZpkX9UByO” Dopey, I don’t have tattoos!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2013

.@patrickbuchanan thx 4 your great article. Our country is in big trouble w/the dopey politicians that are running it http://t.co/6dAzg5ub2e

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2015

“@WalshFreedom: @realDonaldTrump @KieranLalor or “buy my books, or chocolate, or water, or my clothing line.” And make me money, dopey!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 21, 2014

@walaa_3ssaf No, dopey, I would not go into Syria, but if I did it would be by surprise and not blurted all over the media like fools.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2013

“@Chuffman48: @realDonaldTrump I mean Mark Cuban is better with his money than you” Not even close, dopey.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2013

@HatchetWounds Totally wrong dopey.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 24, 2013

@MrMokelly. Dopey, nobody is laughing at me!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2013

@nwsocialist Dopey–Big success and great for Scotland!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2013

@jamesche85 Dopey, I never went bankrupt.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2013

@kennedy_mac Dopey, I never went bankrupt

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2012

@loveandgarbage Dopey–who went bankrupt, you? I never did.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2012

@danojano @AFreespeechzone Dopey–I have never filed for bankruptcy (as you know!)

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2012

@charleslfreemn My finances have been totally filed dummy!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 11, 2013

“@newnonny: @realDonaldTrump um… How the hell do YOU know???” Because I’m very smart, dummy!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2013

“@Sorrowmachine: @realDonaldTrump @murphy756 Didn’t he just loose to Michelle Bachmann?” .Never lost to Michelle – dummy, are you crazy!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2013

@RassilonsArmy Not even close dummy, he is strictly small time.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2013

“@britonian: @realDonaldTrump lol ur delusional. He’s got more smarts in his left nut than u do in ur whole wig!!” Wrong dummy-no.contest!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 24, 2013

“@NuccioKing: If he was white u wouldnt be saying that shit. RT. He is white dummy! What have you been taking!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 20, 2013

“@wallsburg: @realDonaldTrump Why did you support Obama in 08?” I didn’t dummy!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2013

@byoppjr We just blew it up dummy!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 19, 2013

@jdmael Watch what happens, dummy–it won’t be pretty.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2013

@JAMES_G_W Dummy, I never went bankrupt.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 13, 2013

@MassBucketry Then why do you follow me dummy!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2013

@Scootray88 Dopey, same people voting over & over again? Andy Murray #1 by far.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2012

@neilmsdunn Dopey, few have built more than me.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2012

.@antbaxter Dummy,thanks for increasing awareness of my big golf project in Aberdeen — sales are thru the roof & Aberdeen seeing big benefits.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2012

@womenzbinder Check the records, dummy–I was never a Bush II fan–he is why we have Obama!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2012

Dummy, I’m asking a question – look at the question mark at the end of the sentence! Use your head.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2013

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.