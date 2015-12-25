140 times Donald Trump called somebody 'dummy' or 'dopey' on Twitter

Colin Campbell
Donald trumpScott Olson/Getty ImagesDonald Trump.

Real-estate mogul Donald Trump is known for his Twitter put-downs.

Undoubtedly more than any top-tier presidential candidate in history, Trump regularly launches into freewheeling tweetstorms attacking his foes.

Among Trump’s favourite insults are dismissing organisations as “money-losing,” and questioning the intelligence of his targets, who often incite Trump by criticising him on television.

Two of Trump’s top go-to Twitter taunts are clearly “dummy” and “dopey” — as can be seen below.

Billionaire Saudi prince Al-Waleed bin Talal

British Prime Minister David Cameron

Comedian Jon Stewart

Writer and media personality Touré

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman

Fox News host Megyn Kelly

Republican consultant Karl Rove

Columnist Charles Krauthammer

National Review senior editor Jonah Goldberg

Weekly Standard editor Bill Kristol

Conservative columnist George Will

‘Meet the Press’ host Chuck Todd

NBC anchor Brian Williams

Bloomberg Politics managing editor John Heilemann

Author Tim O’Brien

Chicago Tribune critic Blair Kamin:

Billionaire newspaper owner Mortimer Zuckerman

Billionaire Dallas mavericks owner Mark Cuban:

MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell

Vannity Fair editor Graydon Carter

The Huffington Post founder Arianna Huffington

Journalist Bill Moyers

Conservative pundit Michelle Malkin

Washington Post writer Jennifer Rubin

Conservative radio host Erick Erickson

Author Harry Hurt III

HBO host Bill Maher

Democratic pundit Kirsten Powers

Media Matters Executive Vice President Angelo Carusone

Actor Russell Brand

Television producer Danny Zuker

Comedian Rosie O’Donnell

Business magnate Alan Sugar

Gov. John Kasich of Ohio

Sen. John McCain of Arizona

Forbes reporter Clare O’Connor

Random people or people in general

