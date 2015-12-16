Donald Trump tweetstorms furiously at CNN and Fox News because of their 'dishonest' coverage of him

Real-estate magnate Donald Trump is fuming at CNN and Fox News for separate reasons, according to a series of angry tweets Tuesday.

The Republican presidential front-runner called Fox host Megyn Kelly “dopey,” “most overrated,” and bad at maths for misstating his lead in a poll during her Monday show.

Trump also launched a series of attacks at three Fox pundits. He called Charles Krauthammer a warmonger, Karl Rove a “dummy,” and George Will a “deadpan.”

Earlier this year, Trump infamously went after Kelly after he didn’t like how she moderated the first Republican debate. The relationship between Trump and Fox has since had its ups and downs.

Meanwhile, Trump repeatedly complained that CNN was not citing its own Iowa poll from eight days ago. The CNN poll, published on December 7, showed Trump beating Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) 33% to 20% in the Hawkeye State. But two polls released over the weekend found Cruz ahead of Trump in Iowa.

Trump argued that more attention should be paid to the earlier CNN survey.

“CNN today was talking about a poll that wasn’t theirs!” Trump exclaimed at a Monday-night rally in Las Vegas, Nevada, where he is set to attend a CNN-hosted debate Tuesday night. “I kept saying, ‘Why don’t they talk about a poll that’s theirs?!'”

Eight days is a relatively long time for primary polls to remain relevant, given the volatility of the GOP race.

View Trump’s full Tuesday tweetstorm below:

Isn’t it amazing that @CNN paid a fortune for an Iowa Poll, which shows me in first place over Cruz by 13%, 33% to 20% – then doesn’t use it

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2015

Why isn’t anyone using the @CNN Iowa Poll with me having a big lead. They only want to use the one negative poll (2nd place).Dishonest press

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2015

.@megynkelly, the most overrated anchor at @FoxNews, worked hard to explain away the new Monmouth poll 41 to 14 or 27 pt lead. She said 15!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2015

I wonder if @megynkelly and her flunkies have written their scripts yet about my debate performance tonight. No matter how well I do – bad!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2015

I am in Trump International Hotel, Las Vegas, getting ready and waiting for the debate tonight. Look forward – hope I get treated fairly!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2015

Trump also criticised both Fox and CNN about their poll coverage on Monday:

Why doesn’t @FoxNews quote the new Iowa @CNN Poll where I have a 33% to 20% lead over Ted Cruz and all others. Think about it!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2015

