'Wow!': Donald Trump tweets out fake Time magazine cover naming him 'Person of the Year'

Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump on Saturday promoted an altered cover of Time magazine proclaiming that he was their “Person of the Year.”

“The Real Person Of The Year!” the original tweet, which Trump quoted, exclaimed.

“Wow!” Trump tacked on, seemingly with earnestness.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel was named Time’s “Person of the Year” in 2015, though Trump was a finalist. At the time, Trump often suggested that he should have received the honour.

“I told you @TIME Magazine would never pick me as person of the year despite being the big favourite They picked person who is ruining Germany,” he tweeted on December 9.

The Trump photo used for the fake cover apparently came from an October interview with Bloomberg.

