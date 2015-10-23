Donald Trump shares bizarre tweet asking about Iowa, corn, and brain 'issues'

Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump shared an unusual tweet on Thursday asking if Iowans’ had suffered some sort of brain issue due to controversial agricultural practices.
The tweet noted a new poll released earlier in the day that found retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson overtaking Trump in a survey of likely Iowa caucus-goers.
“#BenCarson is now leading in the #polls in #Iowa. Too much #Monsanto in the #corn creates issues in the brain?” the tweet asked, possibly tongue-in-cheek.
Monsanto Company is a massive multinational agricultural company that was among the first to embrace genetically engineered foods, a hot-button issue that has generated criticism and some conspiracy theories.
The poll, from Quinnipiac University, gave Carson a 28% to 20% lead over Trump among likely Iowa caucus-goers. Outside of that poll, Trump has led almost every other national and state-based survey in the last 100 days.
Here’s Trump’s tweet:
“@mygreenhippo #BenCarson is now leading in the #polls in #Iowa. Too much #Monsanto in the #corn creates issues in the brain? #Trump #GOP“
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2015
