Donald Trump's forgotten but incredible TV and movie cameos from the 90s

Sure, Donald Trump is known for his colourful run for president, hosting NBC’s “The Apprentice” from 2004-2015, frequently appearing as a talking head on news shows, or playing himself on “WrestleMania.”

But what many have forgotten is that Trump once made cameos in a string of 90s TV shows and movies, from “Sex and the City” to “Home Alone 2.”

Since Trump’s acting seemed to cool off after 2001’s “Zoolander” appearance, let’s take a walk down memory lane…

“Ghosts Can’t Do It” (1989)

In this crime fantasy starring Bo Derek, Trump played himself in a boardroom scene in which he exchanges a few lines with the model-turned-actress. The role won him a Razzie Award for “worst supporting actor.”

In one incredible line, Trump says: “Be assured Mrs.Scott, that in this room there are knives sharp enough to cut you to the bone and hearts cold enough to eat yours as hors d’oeuvres.”

Bo Derek’s character responds by flirtatiously saying to Trump: “You’re too pretty to be bad.”

“You noticed,” Trump says with a smile and this pout that will forever haunt your dreams.

Here’s a description of the movie from IMDB: “Elderly Scott kills himself after a heart attack wrecks his body, but then comes back as a ghost and convinces his loving young hot wife Kate to pick and kill a young man in order for Scott to possess his body and be with her again.”

Watch Trump’s full scene here.

“Home Alone 2: Lost In New York” (1992)

As The Huffington Post so perfectly summed up: “Kevin McCallister encounters the future leader of the American top ninja apprentice warriors while wandering through the Plaza Hotel, which Trump had bought a few years prior. McCallister asks for directions to the lobby, to which the tycoon responds, not with ‘hell toupée,‘ but with a rather nice, ‘Down the hall and to the left.'”

Roger Ebert facetiously described the scene as “heartwarming” in his 2000 book, “I Hated, Hated, Hated This Movie.”

Watch Trump’s full cameo here.

“The Little Rascals” (1994)

Trump played “Waldo’s Dad” in this classic hit.





The father/son casting was a natural fit:

Watch Trump in the bloopers credit reel here.

“The Nanny” (1996)

Trump played himself in one episode of “The Nanny” titled “The Rosie Show.” In the episode, Fran gets suddenly famous after giving parenting advice on “The Rosie O’Donnell Show” and Trump becomes one of her fancy new celebrity friends.





Fran begins to introduce Trump to her wealthy boss, Mr. Sheffield, but then suddenly realises: “All you handsome zillionaires know each other.”

Watch Trump’s full cameo on “The Nanny” here. (11:25)



“Spin City” (1998)

Trump once again played himself in an episode of “Spin City” titled “The Paul Lassiter Story.” He exchanged a few lines of dialogue with Michael J.Fox about how quickly the real estate tycoon finished his latest book.

“I wrote nine chapters in the first day,” Trump boasts to Fox.





Watch the full episode here.

Also in 1998, Trump played himself in Woody Allen’s “Celebrity” and a “VIP patron” in the star-studded “Studio 54” movie.

“Sex and the City” (1999)

In an episode titled “The Man, the Myth, the Viagra,” Donald Trump plays himself having lunch with one of Samantha’s potential new love interests.

And just like that, Trump leaves Samantha’s suitor to pursue her.

The man even uses Trump’s name in his pickup line to Samantha: “Excuse me, I was so distracted by your beauty that I think I just agreed to finance Mr. Trump’s next project. You owe me $US150 million.”

In a voiceover, Sarah Jessica Parker’s character “Carrie” explains: “Samantha, a cosmopolitan, and Donald Trump — you just don’t get more New York than that.”

Watch the full episode here.

“Zoolander” (2001)

“Without Derek Zoolander, male modelling wouldn’t be what it is today.”

After 2001, Trump’s appearances as himself began to dwindle.

But in 2004, he returned to the screen with his own NBC reality show, “The Apprentice,” which he only left this summer so that he could focus on campaigning.

Trump reportedly earned

$US213 million from “The Apprentice” franchise over the years, and the show also earned him two Emmy nods.

NBC and Trump’s relationship has soured since he announced his presidential run in mid-June. As a result of controversial statements Trump made regarding Mexican immigration, NBC severed professional ties with him in late-June and refused to air his Miss USA Pageant.

Additionally, NBC said it will be moving forward with “Apprentice” without Trump. The network is currently searching for his replacement.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.