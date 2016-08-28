There's a surprisingly similar theme in Donald Trump's initial reaction to tragedies

Allan Smith, Harrison Jacobs

There’s a strikingly similar way to how Donald Trump has reacted to recent tragedies.

A review of the Republican presidential nominee’s tweets found that in the aftermath of such events, Trump tends to reflect attention back on himself.

The observation was first made by NBC News reporter Katy Tur.

Following reports of the shooting of Dwyane Wade’s cousin, Nykea Aldridge, in Chicago on Friday, Donald Trump posted on Twitter Saturday morning citing the news as a reason that African-Americans will vote for his candidacy.

Trump’s tweet on Saturday recalled another Trump tweet posted following a shooting at the LGBT club Pulse in Orlando, Florida in June. Following the attack, the New York businessman initially offered prayers for the victims and their families.

Soon after, however, in keeping with a running trend, Trump praised himself for being “right” about terror threats.

“Appreciate the congrats for being right on radical Islamic terrorism,” he tweeted. “I don’t want congrats, I want toughness & vigilance. We must be smart!”

Here are some of Trump’s tweets following recent tragedies in Paris, San Bernardino, Brussels, and Orlando:

Paris:

San Bernardino:

Trump also retweeted a number of accounts that praised him for his statements that Muslim Americans cheered the September 11 attacks from New Jersey.

Brussels:

Orlando:

 

Chicago:

