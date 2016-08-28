There's a surprisingly similar theme in Donald Trump's initial reaction to tragedies

There’s a strikingly similar way to how Donald Trump has reacted to recent tragedies.

A review of the Republican presidential nominee’s tweets found that in the aftermath of such events, Trump tends to reflect attention back on himself.

The observation was first made by NBC News reporter Katy Tur.

Following reports of the shooting of Dwyane Wade’s cousin, Nykea Aldridge, in Chicago on Friday, Donald Trump posted on Twitter Saturday morning citing the news as a reason that African-Americans will vote for his candidacy.

Trump’s tweet on Saturday recalled another Trump tweet posted following a shooting at the LGBT club Pulse in Orlando, Florida in June. Following the attack, the New York businessman initially offered prayers for the victims and their families.

Soon after, however, in keeping with a running trend, Trump praised himself for being “right” about terror threats.

“Appreciate the congrats for being right on radical Islamic terrorism,” he tweeted. “I don’t want congrats, I want toughness & vigilance. We must be smart!”

Here are some of Trump’s tweets following recent tragedies in Paris, San Bernardino, Brussels, and Orlando:

Paris:

Thank you @JakeTapper for giving me credit for my vision on bombing the oil fields. Should have been done long ago. #Trump2016 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2015

They laughed at me when I said to bomb the ISIS controlled oil fields. Now they are not laughing and doing what I said. #Trump2016

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2015

San Bernardino:

Thank you CBS & Breitbart-total vindication! Will the mainstream media apologise? Many, many witnesses. #Trump2016 https://t.co/AsxnfFWipJ

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 2, 2015

Trump also retweeted a number of accounts that praised him for his statements that Muslim Americans cheered the September 11 attacks from New Jersey.

Brussels:

I have proven to be far more correct about terrorism than anybody- and it’s not even close. Hopefully AZ and UT will be voting for me today!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2016

Watch this clip from earlier this year. Time & time again I have been right about terrorism. It’s time to get tough! https://t.co/8mnY3GFRzw

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2016

Orlando:

Appreciate the congrats for being right on radical Islamic terrorism, I don’t want congrats, I want toughness & vigilance. We must be smart!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2016

Chicago:

