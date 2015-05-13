Donald Trump trademarked a Ronald Reagan slogan and would like to stop other Republicans from using it

www.donaldjtrump.com Donald Trump and his logo on his website.

Businessman Donald Trump moved to trademark his potential 2016 presidential campaign’s catchphrase more than two years ago.

And — according to a Daily Mail story published Tuesday — the real estate mogul and television personality would really like his potential GOP rivals to stop using it.

“‘I’ve actually trademarked it,” Trump was quoted saying last weekend. “I mean, I get tremendous raves for that line. … I could come up with different lines. You would think they would come up with their own. That is my whole theme.”

Indeed, the slogan is plastered all over Trump’s potential campaign website. However, Trump is clearly not the first to use it: President Ronald Regan prominently featured the words on his campaign materials. The Daily Mail reported the Trump slogan was an homage to Reagan, whom both Trump and his father supported for president.

For his part, Trump backed up that interpretation on Twitter:

I was proud to be one of Ronald Reagan’s earliest supporters. Like Reagan, it’s time to Make America Great Again!http://t.co/toq7Ddalco

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2015

Trump has publicly criticised at least two of his potential rivals in the 2016 race of their use of the phrase. He reportedly told the British newspaper he was “disappointed” Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker (R) used it in a speech last weekend. And Trump previously accused Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) of stealing the line during the senator’s presidential campaign announcement last March.

“That’s my expression,” Trump said in a Fox News interview reacting to Cruz’s candidacy. “I’ve been using it all over the place. And I noticed that they’re all copying it now. Everybody’s using it. I was the first by a long shot. And that’s interesting.”

Trump’s lawyer, Alan Garten, reportedly told the Daily Mail the trademark is still being finalised, but Trump already has the right to legally challenge anyone else using “Make America great again” in the political arena.

“The issue is not whether it is being used verbally by others in public,” Garten was quoted saying. “The problem is that it is repeatedly being used by others as a slogan or catchphrase. That is what the trademark filing protects against.”

