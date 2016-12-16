This is what's it's really like at Trump Tower -- which is disrupting life in NYC

President-elect Donald Trump has made Trump Tower on busy Fifth Avenue in New York his official headquarters during his transition period. It’s turned the area surrounding the building into somewhat of a chaotic scene.

Between protecting the president-elect, the future First Family, as well as the many dignitaries, business leaders, and celebrities that have stopped by since Trump won the election, security is extremely visible. And it’s going to end up costing the city millions of dollars before Trump is inaugurated in January.

I went to Trump Tower to see what it’s actually like to be there … so you don’t have to.

