Donald Trump has had many highs and lows when it comes to his finances. Author Michael D’Antonio reveals the reason why Trump was one of the first to be “too big to fail” in his book Never Enough: Donald Trump and the Pursuit of Success.

Produced by Eames Yates

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.