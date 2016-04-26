'Leave Tom Brady alone!' Donald Trump defends Tom Brady

Donald Trump wasted no time during a Monday rally in Rhode Island addressing the latest news in the Tom Brady “Deflategate” saga.

“Leave Tom Brady alone!” Trump exclaimed near the start of the rally.

Earlier Monday, the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals in New York reinstated Brady’s four-game suspension in connection to the Deflategate scandal.

The court ruled 2-1 on Monday that the NFL’s commissioner, Roger Goodell, “properly exercised his discretion under the collective bargaining agreement” to suspend Brady, the New England Patriots’ quarterback, for four games.

The ruling overturned a decision prior to the start of the 2015 National Football League season from federal Judge Richard Berman. That ruling threw out Goodell’s original punishment.

Trump has repeatedly praised Brady, whom he considers a close friend, on the campaign trail.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.