Trump says he was just endorsed by Tom Brady and Bill Belichick

Donald Trump said Monday night that New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and coach Bill Belichick reached out earlier in the day to inform him of their endorsements.

“Tom Brady, great guy, great guy. Great guy, great friend of mine — great, great champion. Unbelievable winner,” Trump told a crowd at a Manchester, New Hampshire, rally on the eve of the election. “He called today and he said, ‘Donald, I support you, you’re my friend, and I voted for you.'”

Trump continued: “And I said, ‘So Tom. You voted for me, you support me, am I allowed to say it tonight at this massive crowd in New Hampshire?’ He said, ‘If you want to say it, you can say it.’ OK? Tom, that’s what a champ is all about.”

The Republican presidential nominee then said he received “the most beautiful letter” from Belichick while on his plane to New Hampshire. Trump said when his staff called to ask whether he could read the letter at a rally, the Patriots coach said he would send one “that is a little bit different.”

“So I figured he was going to take all the good things out, like most gutless people do. Gutless,” Trump said. “But he’s the opposite. He’s a champ. So he sent me the new letter and it was much better. It was stronger!”

Trump then read the letter to the crowd. According to the New York businessman, it read:

“Congratulations on a tremendous campaign. You have dealt with an unbelievable slanted and negative media and have come out beautifully. You’ve proved to be the ultimate competitor and fighter. Your leadership is amazing. But the toughness and perseverance you have displayed over the past year is remarkable. Hopefully tomorrow’s elections results will give the opportunity to Make America Great Again. Best wishes for great results tomorrow, Bill Belichick.”

A representative for the Patriots did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Brady and Belichick would be among the highest-profile endorsements Trump has received throughout the campaign.

