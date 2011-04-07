Donald Trump Has People In Hawaii Hunting For Obama's Birth Certificate

From this morning’s Today Show interview.



Trump, who continues to double down on his birther claims, tells Meredith Vieira that he has people in Hawaii hunting for President Obama’s birth certificate.

DONALD TRUMP:

I am saying I want to see the birth certificate. It’s very simple. I want to see the birth certificate. How come his own family doesn’t know which hospital he was born in? How come– forget about birth certificates. Let’s say there’s no birth certificate. How come in the hospital itself, OK? This is one of the…in the hospital itself, there’s no records of his birth. In other words, it doesn’t say how much they paid, where is the doctor, here’s your room bill. You know, all the

MEREDITH VIEIRA:

You’ve been privy to all of this to know this?

DONALD TRUMP:

Well, I have people that actually have been studying it and they cannot believe what they’re talking.

MEREDITH VIEIRA:

You have people now out there searching– I mean, in Hawaii?

DONALD TRUMP:

Absolutely. And they cannot believe what they’re finding. And I’m serious–

Alas, Vieira didn’t bother to push him on this. Or much of anything else.

Trump says he’s not officially announcing until June so there’s still a slim chance this is all part of some ingenious lead-up to a new reality show: Donald Trump, Birth Certificate Hunter? Celebrity Birth Certificate? Birth Certificate Survivor? Which would also explain all the love he got from Today today.

Video below.

Visit msnbc.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy



Visit msnbc.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy

