Donald Trump constantly makes one of the most offensive mistakes in men's suiting

Reuters, Business Insider Trump’s ties hit below the belt, and it looks ridiculous.

We can no longer be silent.

Presidential fashion is a low bar. It’s almost expected that the leader of the free world wear a somewhat boxy, boring suit in navy, black or the occasional grey (unless you’re Obama doing summer). Then you throw on a power tie in red or blue.

This is fine. The American people understand the president has more important things to do than worry about his haberdashery.

So we’re not asking a lot here. Donald Trump, however, consistently fails to reach this low bar because of one tragic mistake — it’s the way he wears his ties.

“He’s no worse dressed than any of the others, because they are all on par with one another. His biggest mistake (besides the tan and hair) is the length of his tie,” said personal stylist Jessica Cadmus of The Wardrobe Whisperer.

“It’s ludicrous and no one is pointing it out. It’s egregiously long. My guess is that he buys Italian ties (which often are longer because Italians like to tie up a big knot) but then he ties a regular knot- probably a Windsor.”

The length of Trump’s tie makes it look like there’s a long, silk (good God, we hope it’s silk) leash hanging from his neck. Too-short ties are no better.

At its shortest, a man’s tie should rest on the top of his belt. At its longest, it should end at the bottom of the belt. Ideally, though, a tie should hang somewhere in between the two.

You can note the difference in the picture above. There are any number of reasons why Pence looks so uncomfortable in the photo, but we’re choosing to believe that he’s making an excruciating effort to avert his eyes from his running mate’s neckwear.

“Another pro tip is that guys 6’2” and taller should purchase extra long length ties. Trump claims to be 6’2” but I’m not sure I believe it based on how long his ties are,” Cadmus told Business Insider.

Yet another mystery, people.

One more thing: Cadmus’ musing on why Trump’s ties look so atrocious begs one question — if Trump is wearing Italian ties, does that mean he’s not wearing his own Chinese-made Trump ties?

Unclear.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.