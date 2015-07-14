Donald Trump threatened to kick an escaped drug lord's butt, then called the FBI when 'El Chapo' tweeted back

Real-estate developer Donald Trump reached out to the FBI about a threatening tweet he received, ABC News reported Monday.

According to ABC, a tweet from a user named @ElChap0Guzman said in Spanish: “Keep [expletive] around and I’m gonna make you swallow your [expletive] words.”

The apparent threat came as Trump, a Republican presidential candidate, has been fuming about last weekend’s infamous prison escape in Mexico.

Joaquin Guzman, the powerful drug cartel leader also known as “El Chapo” managed to break out of a Mexican prison using a sophisticated tunnel. Guzman heads the Sinaloa Cartel, which the US government describes as one of the world’s “most prolific, violent, and powerful drug cartels.”

In a series of tweets Sunday night and Monday morning, Trump directly challenged Guzman:

Can you envision Jeb Bush or Hillary Clinton negotiating with ‘El Chapo’, the Mexican drug lord who escaped from prison? ….

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 13, 2015

According to TMZ, Trump said he wouldn’t back down, either.

“I’m fighting for much more than myself. I’m fighting for the future of our country which is being overrun by criminals.” the real-estate magnate said about the threat. “You can’t be intimidated. It’s too important.”

Business Insider reached out to the FBI press office, and we will update this post if we hear back.

…Trump, however, would kick his arse!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 13, 2015

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.