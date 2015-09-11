Donald Trump had an unusual interview on 'The View,' where he got called 'misinformed' and 'Dave'

YouTube/ABC/screengrab Whoopi Goldberg appears puzzled while interviewing Donald Trump.

The hosts of “The View” conducted a wide-ranging interview with Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump on Thursday.

The interview became a little strange at times, including when host Joy Behar called him “Dave.”

“A lot of what you say I think is correct,” Behar said, listing some of his policy positions more associated with Democrats. “Are you a Democrat really at heart, Dave? What’s his name?”

“Donald,” some of the hosts interjected.

“Donald. I’m so used to calling you, ‘The Donald,'” Behar explained.

Behar also grilled Trump on his controversial comments about one of his Republican rivals, former Hewlett-Packard CEO Carly Fiorina, that were published Wednesday in a Rolling Stone profile.

Trump was quoted dismissing Fiorina by telling people to look at her face and asking who would vote for her — which some critics cast as sexist.

Trump said on “The View” that he was talking about Fiorina’s “persona” and her lacklustre business record, not her looks.

“Then why don’t you talk about her brain instead of her face?” Behar declared to applause.

But some of the most aggressive questions were asked by host Whoopi Goldberg, who had a number of incredulous looks flash across her face as she pressed Trump on his heated rhetoric against illegal immigration.

“Your stance on immigration is a little testy for folks, I think. And you’re married to a woman who’s an immigrant. You know know lots of folks [who are immigrants]. Your parents, I believe, aren’t Native Americans so they were probably immigrants as well,” Goldberg said.

“What is it you’re actually trying to say?” Goldberg asked. “I just want to be clear because not all Mexican immigrants are murderers and rapists. I just want to straighten that out.”

Goldberg challenged Trump even more directly on Planned Parenthood, the women’s healthcare non-profit facing intense scrutiny after a series of sting videos. Trump claimed a “tremendous” amount of Planned Parenthood’s work involves abortions, a comment for which Goldberg criticised him.

“Donald, the thing that we want you to do — as we go into the rest of this run — is you’ve got to get a little bit more informed at what’s going on in women’s issues. And I don’t say this with disrespect at all,” Goldberg said.

Trump said he was actually “very well-informed” about the issue.

“No baby,” Goldberg replied, “I swear to you, Donald, you are misinformed here.”

Watch below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.