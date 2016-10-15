Donald Trump has an increasingly shrinking lead in deep-red Texas

Donald Trump’s lead in deep-red Texas is shrinking.

So much so, that a poll released Thursday showed Hillary Clinton within the margin of error, trailing Trump by just 4 points.

The poll, from the WFAA-TV and Texas TEGNA television stations, came after perhaps Trump’s most damaging week of the campaign. It showed Trump up on Clinton 47% to 43% in the Lone Star state, with a margin of error of 4 percentage points.

“I think to put these numbers in context — it shows that Trump’s position has eroded a little bit,” said Matthew Wilson, associate professor of political science at Southern Methodist University in Dallas.

He added: “His lead is down to four percentage points according to this poll, but even in the wake of some really terrible news for him, he still leads in Texas, which shows what a tough nut Texas is to crack for Democratic candidates right now.”

2012 Republican nominee Mitt Romney won Texas by 16 points, 2008 GOP nominee John McCain carried it by 13 points, and former President George W. Bush carried his home state by 23 points in 2004 and 22 points in 2000.

Texas has not turned blue since 1976.

The survey comes amid a tumultuous turn in the polls for Trump in the aftermath of a leaked 2005 video showing him making lewd comments about women and several women publicly accusing the Republican nominee of sexual misconduct.

Business Insider’s latest Electoral College projection shows Clinton on track to pick up 316 electoral votes, based on her current polling leads in battleground states. The current RealClearPolitics national polling average put Clinton up 5.3 points in a four-way race that includes Libertarian nominee Gary Johnson and Green Party nominee Jill Stein.

