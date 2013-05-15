Donald Trump Is Testifying In A Lawsuit Against His Company Today

Trump to testify in trial focusing on dealings with investors in namesake Chicago skyscraperCHICAGO (AP) — Donald Trump is known for grilling contestants on his TV show, “Celebrity Apprentice.” But he’ll be the one in hot seat Tuesday as he takes the stand at a civil trial in Chicago.



Several of Trump’s companies are named in a lawsuit filed by an 87-year-old investor who says she was lured into buying condos at his namesake Chicago skyscraper with promises of a profit-sharing deal that was later quietly withdrawn.

Jacqueline Goldberg bought two condos for around $1 million apiece at the Trump International Hotel & Tower in 2006. She says she and other investors were promised a percentage of profits from banquet hall rentals and other building services. She’s seeking unspecified damages.

Trump’s lawyer says Goldberg signed documents giving Trump executives the power to cancel the profit-sharing offer.

