TRUMP: You have to 'take out' terrorists' families

Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump said Wednesday that his administration would try to “take out” terrorists’ families, in addition to the militants themselves.

“With the terrorists, you have to take out their families,” Trump said during a “Fox & Friends” interview.

He argued that such tactics were necessary because the terrorists claim to not care about their own lives.

“When you get these terrorists, you have to take out their families,” he repeated. “They care about their lives, don’t kid yourselves. But they say they don’t care about their lives. You have to take out their families.”

The real-estate mogul made the comments after he vowed to “knock the hell out of ISIS,” also known as the Islamic State. One of the “Fox & Friends” hosts asked him about minimising civilian causalities, which Trump promised to do.

“I would do my best — absolute best,” Trump replied. “I mean, one of the problems that we have and one of the reasons we’re so ineffective is they’re using [civilians] as shields — it’s a horrible thing. They’re using them as shields. But we’re fighting a very politically correct war.”

