There's a surprisingly similar theme in Donald Trump's initial reaction to terror attacks

Allan Smith

There’s a strikingly similar way to how Donald Trump has reacted to recent terror attacks.

A review of the presumptive Republican nominee’s tweets found that in the aftermath of such events, Trump tends to reflect attention back on himself.

The observation was first made by NBC News reporter Katy Tur.

Following the deadly terror attack in Orlando on Sunday, the New York businessman initially offered prayers for the victims and their families.

Soon after, however, in keeping with a running trend, Trump praised himself for being “right” about terror threats.

“Appreciate the congrats for being right on radical Islamic terrorism,” he tweeted. “I don’t want congrats, I want toughness & vigilance. We must be smart!”

Here are some of Trump’s tweets following recent terrorist attacks in Paris, San Bernardino, Brussels, and Orlando:

Paris:

San Bernardino:

Trump also retweeted a number of accounts who praised him for his statements that Muslim Americans cheered the September 11 attacks from New Jersey.

Brussels:

Orlando:

 

