Donald Trump offers condolences to the families of victims in fatal Tennessee bus crash

Chattanooga Fire Dept/Handout via Reuters Rescue officials at the scene of a school bus crash involving several fatalities in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Donald Trump offered his condolences on Tuesday to the families of victims of the Tennessee bus crash that killed five children and sent nearly two dozen more to the hospital.

“Bus crash in Tennessee so sad & so terrible. Condolences to all family members and loved ones. These beautiful children will be remembered!” Trump said on Twitter.

The crash occurred Monday afternoon as students were being bused home from Woodmore Elementary School in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Three of the children who died were in fourth grade, and the other two were in kindergarten and first grade, Hamilton County interim school superintendent told The New York Times. Of the 12 students who remained in the hospital on Tuesday, six were critically injured.

There were 37 students on board the bus, Kelly told the Times. The vehicle normally seats 35 passengers, police said.

The impact of the crash left the school tipped on its side and wrapped around a tree. Police said speed was a factor in the accident.

The driver, identified as 24-year-old Johnthony Walker, was arrested and faces five counts of vehicular homicide, reckless endangerment and reckless driving charges.

Federal investigators said they would send a team from the National Transportation Safety Board to investigate the crash.

“It’s a sad situation anytime there’s a school bus with children involved, which there is in this case,” Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam said. He also tweeted the following message:

Thoughts, prayers to victims of tragic school bus crash in Chattanooga & their families. A very sad situation. Will do all we can to assist.

— Gov. Bill Haslam (@BillHaslam) November 22, 2016

