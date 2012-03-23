TRUMP TO GOP: Stay Away From Paul Ryan's Budget

As Washington gears up for a fight over House Budget Chair Paul Ryan’s latest federal budget proposal, Donald Trump has some advice for Republicans: Stay away.



The real estate mogul/reality TV host/presidential hopeful tweeted this afternoon:

Photo: Twitter/@realDonaldTrump

Trump doesn’t elaborate on his thinking. But as we pointed out earlier this week, Ryan’s new budget plan is politically troublesome for the GOP heading into the 2012 election. Ryan’s first stab at the budget was a disaster for the party last year, and Democrats are eagerly gearing up for Round II.

Politico’s Jake Sherman writes today that Republicans have taken several measures to market Ryan’s plan more effectively this time around, including toning down a proposal to overhaul Medicare. But it is unclear if a more strategic rollout will be enough to drown out the Democrats and win over America’s seniors.

