Donald Trump tells supporters to vote on November 28, 20 days after the election will be held

During a campaign rally Tuesday night, Donald Trump urged his supporters to vote on November 28.

“Go and register. Make sure you get out vote November 28,” the GOP presidential nominee said at the event in Panama City, Florida.

Election day is actually November 8.

The Manhattan mogul started the day declaring himself free from the “shackles” of his own party, coming off the days-long turmoil that is currently engulfing nearly everything in his orbit.

Watch Trump tell supporters to vote on November 28 below:

I think the pressure may be getting to him pic.twitter.com/WTi3lH3DRV — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) October 12, 2016

