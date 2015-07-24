'You're finished': Watch Donald Trump tell a reporter he should be ashamed of his question

Real-estate mogul Donald Trump blasted a reporter on Thursday who asked him about his controversial rhetoric against illegal immigration.

The Republican presidential candidate visited the border city of Laredo, Texas, to discuss immigration policy.

He took questions from the media at multiple points during the trip. At one spot, a reporter apparently from Telemundo started telling Trump about the country’s large Hispanic population but quoted the businessman in a way that he felt was inaccurate.

“Many feel that what you said, when you said that people that cross the border are rapists and murderers,” the reporter began, unable to get his question out before Trump cut him off.

“No, no, we’re talking about illegal immigration and everybody understands it. And you know what? That’s a typical case of the press with misinterpretation,” Trump declared as his supporters cheered. “They take half a sentence, then they take a quarter of a sentence. They put it all together. It’s a typical thing.”

He added: “You’re with Telemundo and Telemundo should be ashamed.”

The reporter asked if he could finish his question. But Trump — who also touted his “fun” lawsuit against the US’ other major Spanish-language television station, Univision — dismissed him.

“You’re finished,” Trump said.

Trump often accuses the Mexican government of sending its “rapists” and other criminals to the US. When he does so, he also stresses that he loves the Mexican people and is only talking about illegal immigration — which was apparently the point of dispute on Thursday.

Watch Trump confront the reporter below. (The Telemundo back-and-forth begins around the 2:20 point.)

