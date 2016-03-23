Donald Trump threatens to 'spill the beans' on Ted Cruz's wife

Branden Camp/Getty Images Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Georgia World Congress Center, Sunday, February 21, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Donald Trump on Tuesday threatened to “spill the beans” on Sen. Ted Cruz’s wife, Heidi Cruz.

In a brazen new tweet, Trump criticised Cruz over a television advertisement that an unaffiliated, anti-Trump super PAC ran in the lead-up to Utah’s caucuses Tuesday.

The ad showed Trump’s wife, Melania Trump, posing nude in a GQ magazine photoshoot.

“Lyin’ Ted Cruz just used a picture of Melania from a G.Q. shoot in his ad. Be careful, Lyin’ Ted, or I will spill the beans on your wife!” Trump tweeted.

Cruz responded shortly after. In his own tweet, the senator pointed out that his team was not responsible for the ad, and slammed Trump for considering attacking Heidi Cruz.

Pic of your wife not from us. Donald, if you try to attack Heidi, you’re more of a coward than I thought. #classless https://t.co/0QpKSnjgnE

— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 23, 2016

Trump’s wild Twitter tactics have partially redefined the GOP primary. Trump often lashes out at his rivals in a mixture of belittlement and aggression. The frontrunner’s Tuesday-night threat against Cruz’s wife is an especially remarkable statement as he seeks to unify the GOP rank-and-file behind his campaign.

The Trump and Cruz campaigns did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Business Insider. The two GOP rivals are squaring off in contests in Utah and Arizona on Tuesday night.

