Donald Trump shares bizarre image of a balding Ted Cruz

Property magnate Donald Trump shared a strange Twitter image on Thursday in order to mock his top primary rival, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas).

Trump, the Republican presidential front-runner, retweeted someone who had altered the cover of Cruz’s book, “A Time for Truth,” so that the Texas senator looked as if he were balding.

The altered book’s title: “A Time To Lie.”

Text beneath the title echoed a number of Trump’s recent campaign-trail attacks against Cruz: “I am an untrustworthy person, I took loans from Wall Street and lied about it. I was in cahoots with Wall Street, also Trump was also right I am a Canadian Citizen and banker!”

Trump has previously shared bizarre tweets going after two other Republican candidates: former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R) and retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson. The Carson post was blamed on a “young intern.”

Here’s the latest Trump tweet:

