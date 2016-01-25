Donald Trump shared a bizarre image of a balding Ted Cruz

Property magnate Donald Trump shared a strange Twitter image on Thursday in order to mock his top primary rival, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas).
Trump, the Republican presidential front-runner, retweeted someone who had altered the cover of Cruz’s book, “A Time for Truth,” so that the Texas senator looked as if he were balding.
The altered book’s title: “A Time To Lie.”
Text beneath the title echoed a number of Trump’s recent campaign-trail attacks against Cruz: “I am an untrustworthy person, I took loans from Wall Street and lied about it. I was in cahoots with Wall Street, also Trump was also right I am a Canadian Citizen and banker!”
Trump has previously shared bizarre tweets going after two other Republican candidates: former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R) and retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson. The Carson post was blamed on a “young intern.”
Here’s the latest Trump tweet:
“@bigop1: @realDonaldTrump @SarahPalinUSA pic.twitter.com/3kYQGqeVyD“
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 21, 2016
