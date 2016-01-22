Donald Trump torches Ted Cruz in new TV ad

YouTube/screenshot A scene from the ad.

Businessman Donald Trump is taking his feud with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) onto the airwaves.

Trump, the Republican presidential front-runner, launched his first attack ad on Friday, going Cruz for supposedly being in favour of “amnesty.”

According to the Trump campaign, the new commercial featured footage of Cruz “in a confused state” during a Fox News interview, in which he was pressed about an amendment to an immigration-reform bill.

“Ted Cruz is a total hypocrite and, until recently, a Canadian citizen who may not even have a legal right to run for president,” Trump said in a statement accompanying the video. (Many legal experts dispute Trump’s claim about Cruz’s eligibility to be president.)

Trump continued: “Had I not brought up the subject of illegal immigration, an issue which Ted Cruz is very weak on, nobody would even be talking about it. I will build a great wall, and Mexico will pay for it.”

The new attack ad was only the latest salvo in an increasingly hostile back-and-forth between Trump and Cruz as the February 1 Iowa caucus approaches. On Thursday, Cruz highlighted a two-year-old Trump tweet to argue that it was Trump who supported “amnesty.”

The Trump campaign said that the attack ad will run in Iowa, New Hampshire, and South Carolina.

View Trump’s new ad below:

