Donald Trump goes off on 'sick' Ted Cruz on eve of next big GOP contest

Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump fiercely attacked his rival, Ted Cruz, during a rally on the eve of the Nevada caucuses.

“This guy is sick,” Trump told his supporters in Las Vegas. “There’s something wrong with this guy.”

He accused Cruz of running false ads against him.

“He’s got an ad, something to do with I want to take away your land and I want to keep it in the federal government,” Trump said incredulously. “I don’t even know what the hell they’re talking about.”

Trump was referring to a recent Cruz ad that claims Trump “wants to keep big government in charge” of the wide swath of Nevada territory controlled by the federal government. In contrast, Cruz vowed to do everything he could to get government out of the picture.

At his Monday-night rally, Trump called the ad a “scam” and then touted his support among the evangelical voter bloc that is generally considered a part of Cruz’s base. Trump said the ad demonstrated why he beat Cruz in last weekend’s primary election in South Carolina.

“The evangelicals didn’t vote for him,” Trump said. “And you know why? Because they don’t like liars. They’re really smart people. They don’t want to vote for a liar.”

Earlier in the evening, Trump repeatedly called Cruz a “liar.”

“This guy Cruz lies more than any human being I’ve ever dealt with,” Trump said. “He holds up the Bible and he lies.”

Here’s the Cruz ad Trump was referring to:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.