Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks to a crowd of supporters during a campaign rally in Phoenix, Arizona this month. Photo: Ralph Freso/ Getty Images.

Donald Trump late Wednesday reacted to Ted Cruz’s Wednesday speech to the Republican National Convention that earned the Texas senator boos from the crowd when he declined to endorse Trump.

“Wow, Ted Cruz got booed off the stage, didn’t honour the pledge! I saw his speech two hours early but let him speak anyway. No big deal!” Trump tweeted.

Cruz earned the ire of the convention’s delegates — and, eventually, Trump — when he did not endorse the real-estate mogul during a primetime speech and told the crowd that it should vote its “conscience,” a not-so-subtle dig at Trump.

Cruz’s remarks, and the subsequent backlash, amounted to an extraordinary moment in a convention that was meant to attempt to unify the party ahead of a November general-election matchup with presumptive Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

Instead, the Cruz speech outshone later remarks from Mike Pence, the Indiana governor whom Trump selected last week as his running mate. Former House Speaker, appearing two speaking slots after Cruz, was forced to attempt to clean up some of the Texas senator’s remarks.

Cruz’s speech earned rebukes from several prominent Republicans and conservative figures. New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie told CNN that Cruz was “selfish.” Prominent conservative link aggregator Matt Drudge claimed the remarks had condemned Cruz to “Republican hell.”

NOW WATCH: Obama had some incredible reactions while campaigning with Hillary Clinton



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.