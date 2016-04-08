Donald Trump taunts Ted Cruz in Instagram post invoking 9/11

Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump took aim Thursday at his rival Ted Cruz as the pair gear up to fight for votes in New York’s upcoming primary.

A new Instagram video from Trump featured a clip of the Texas senator talking about New York’s values at an old debate.

“Everyone understands that the values in New York City focus around money and the media,” Cruz said in the clip.

The ad then cut to footage of New York after the 9/11 terror attacks overlaid with Trump talking about how the city came together after the attacks.

“I saw something that no place on Earth could have handled more beautifully, more humanely than New York,” Trump said in the ad.

The video ended with white text on a black screen that read: “New York values are American values.”

“Ted Cruz attacked New Yorkers and New York values- we don’t forget!” Trump wrote on social-media posts linking to the ad.

For his part, Cruz stood by his “New York values” comment and turned it into an attack on liberals.

“Let me be very clear. The people that I was talking about are the liberal New York Democrats who have hammered this state,” Cruz told ABC News on Wednesday. “It is people like Mayor Bill de Blasio. It is people like Gov. Cuomo.”

But Trump clearly believes Cruz had made an error by critically invoking “New York values” earlier in the race, especially because the Empire State on April 19 will be the next state to weigh in on the GOP primary. At a New York rally on Wednesday, Trump also attacked Cruz over the line.

“Remember when he started lecturing me on New York values like we’re no good?” Trump asked the crowd.

Here’s the new Trump ad:

