TRUMP: Ted Cruz 'should do well in Maine because it's very close to Canada'

Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump joked Saturday night that Ted Cruz won the Maine caucuses because of the state’s proximity to Canada.

“He should do well in Maine because it’s very close to Canada. Let’s face it,” Trump told his supporters after the four contests that night split between himself and Cruz.

Trump has infamously and constantly questioned Cruz’s legal capability to serve as president because the Texas senator was born in Canada.

Most legal experts believe that Cruz is eligible to be president because his mother was a US citizen at the time of his birth.

Earlier in the day Saturday, Cruz also won the caucuses in Kansas. But Trump was projected to win in Kentucky and Louisiana.

