TRUMP: I'm 'very seriously' looking at suing Ted Cruz because of his lies and ties to Canada

Real-estate tycoon Donald Trump said Tuesday morning that he was “very seriously” looking at launching a lawsuit to officially disqualify Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) from the presidency.

“I’m thinking about it very seriously,” Trump said on ABC’s “Good Morning America” after host George Stephanopoulos repeatedly pressed him on the subject.

“We’re looking at it very seriously,” he added. “We’re thinking about it.”

The day before, Trump released a raging, nine-paragraph statement threatening to “immediately” sue Cruz unless he “retracted his lies” about Trump’s record.

Trump claims that Cruz is likely not eligible for the Oval Office because the senator was born in Canada, and the Constitution requires presidents to be “natural-born” citizens. Most legal experts believe that Cruz is eligible for the presidency because his mother was a US citizen at the time of his birth, but the courts have never ruled on the issue.

“He was born in Canada. Lawyers — many lawyers — are saying he doesn’t even have the right to run for president. He can’t be president because of the fact he was born in Canada, lived there for years,” Trump said Tuesday. “I mean, under that theory I guess Winston Churchill could be” president.

During his “Good Morning America” interview, the Republican presidential front-runner also repeatedly ripped Cruz for his alleged lies.

“I’ve dealt with many people over my lifetime — and I’ve been very successful and I’ve dealt with some people a lot tougher than him — but I’ve never dealt with anybody that lied like him,” Trump said.

He added:

But Ted Cruz is a liar. I mean, He really just outright lies. … My whole thing is, “Obamacare, we’re going to repeal it and replace it.” He said I love Obamacare. He said I’m going to keep Obamacare. My whole thing. Every single speech. You’ve heard numerous of my speeches. … He’ll say whatever he wants to say. I actually think he’s a very unstable person. I really believe that. I think he’s a very unstable person. But I’ve never had somebody take something that you believe in and just say the exact opposite.

For his part, Cruz dismissed Trump’s accusations as unfounded. He has sought to group Trump with Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Florida), another presidential candidate who also accuses Cruz of lying about his record.

“It really is remarkable,” Cruz said Monday when asked about Trump’s lawsuit threat on Fox News.

“And it’s quite odd that both Marco Rubio and Donald Trump respond the same way,” Cruz added. “Which is that when anyone points to their actual records, they get very upset and begin screaming, ‘Liar, liar, liar.'”

