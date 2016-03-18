Donald Trump and Ted Cruz are trolling each other with corny Jim Carrey references

Donald Trump From the Trump Instagram.

Republican presidential rivals Donald Trump and Sen. Ted Cruz are trading barbs using corny references to actor Jim Carrey.

Trump fired first on Thursday, asking his followers of Twitter and Instagram whether Cruz or Hillary Clinton should be cast in a theoretical remake of “Liar, Liar,” originally a 1997 movie starring Carrey.

“Who should star in a reboot of Liar Liar- — Hillary Clinton or Ted Cruz? Let me know,” Trump tweeted, linking to an Instagra photo depicting Cruz’s head on Carrey’s body.

Cruz responded an hour later, tweeting an image of Trump on the poster for “Me, Myself, And Irene,” which stars Carrey and features a man with split-personality disorder.

Don’t take a chance on this new release coming to ballot boxes in November 2016… #ChooseCruz pic.twitter.com/srvABnXjYE

— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 17, 2016

Though both have frequently exchanged occasionally humorous insults, throughout the campaign, Cruz has peppered his jabs with late 1990s pop-culture references.

Responding to Trump’s assertion that Cruz was a “weak, little baby,” last month, Cruz tweeted a video from “Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me.”

.@realDonaldTrump, showing class & grace, calls me a “soft weak little baby.” Hope he doesn’t try to eat me! https://t.co/bv9ID4lEhF

— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 24, 2016

