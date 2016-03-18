Donald Trump and Ted Cruz are trolling each other with corny Jim Carrey references

Maxwell Tani
Ted cruzDonald TrumpFrom the Trump Instagram.

Republican presidential rivals Donald Trump and Sen. Ted Cruz are trading barbs using corny references to actor Jim Carrey.

Trump fired first on Thursday, asking his followers of Twitter and Instagram whether Cruz or Hillary Clinton should be cast in a theoretical remake of “Liar, Liar,” originally a 1997 movie starring Carrey.

“Who should star in a reboot of Liar Liar- — Hillary Clinton or Ted Cruz? Let me know,” Trump tweeted, linking to an Instagra photo depicting Cruz’s head on Carrey’s body.

Cruz responded an hour later, tweeting an image of Trump on the poster for “Me, Myself, And Irene,” which stars Carrey and features a man with split-personality disorder.

Though both have frequently exchanged occasionally humorous insults, throughout the campaign, Cruz has peppered his jabs with late 1990s pop-culture references.

Responding to Trump’s assertion that Cruz was a “weak, little baby,” last month, Cruz tweeted a video from “Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me.”

