Donald Trump repeats crude Ted Cruz insult shouted at rally

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump repeated a crude insult, “p—-,” that one of his supporters apparently shouted about Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) at a Monday-night rally.

Trump was expressing his surprise that Cruz did not fully embrace waterboarding while they were both at a debate last weekend. A woman then yelled something difficult to hear through the noise.

“She just said a terrible thing. You know what she said?” Trump said of the audience member in Manchester, New Hampshire.

“Shout it out because I don’t want to say,” he told her.

She shouted it again as instructed. Trump then pretended to act in disgust.

“OK, you’re not allowed to say — and I never expect to hear that from you again, … I never expect to hear that from you again ! — she said he’s a ‘p—-‘,” Trump said. “That’s terrible. Terrible! Terrible. That’s terrible. What kind of people do I have here?”

Trump laughed as the crowd erupted in chants: “Trump! Trump! Trump!”

The Republican front-runner recalled how he was criticised for not reprimanding another supporter who called President Barack Obama a Muslim. Trump jokingly “reprimanded” the woman who had insulted Cruz.

“Mam, you’re reprimanded, OK?” Trump said as his supporters laughed. “You’re reprimanded. For the press: This is a serious reprimand,” he added.

Watch below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.