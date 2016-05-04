Donald Trump twists the knife in 'wacko' Ted Cruz after Indiana win

Photo: Branden Camp/Getty Images.

A seemingly overwhelming primary victory in Indiana didn’t stop Donald Trump from continuing his rhetorical attacks on Sen. Ted Cruz.

Two minutes after almost every major news outlet projected Trump the winner in the Hoosier State, the Republican presidential frontrunner took a swing on Twitter at his rival, whom he has repeatedly accused of being “crazy.”

“Wow, Lyin’ Ted Cruz really went wacko today. Made all sorts of crazy charges. Can’t function under pressure — not very presidential. Sad!” Trump tweeted.

He later added that Cruz should drop out of the race with a loss in the Hoosier State.

“Lyin’ Ted Cruz consistently said that he will, and must, win Indiana. If he doesn’t he should drop out of the race-stop wasting time & money,” he wrote.

Trump has attempted to undermine Cruz’s legitimacy as a candidate. But the real-estate magnate on Tuesday made headlines for another round of dubious claims about his GOP rival.

Earlier on Tuesday, Cruz forcefully and angrily denounced Trump’s suggestion that the Texas senator’s father, Rafael Cruz, was photographed and had a relationship with President John F. Kennedy’s assassin, Lee Harvey Oswald. Trump’s assertion was built off a report by the tabloid National Enquirer.

“This man is a pathological liar. He doesn’t know the difference between truth and lies,” Cruz said at a press conference on Tuesday. “He lies — practically every word that comes out of his mouth.”

Cruz’s loss to Trump in Indiana is a devastating blow for his campaign, which hoped to pick up a significant number of delegates in order to deny Trump the 1,237 delegates needed to secure the Republican presidential nomination. Now the magnate looks to be on a relative glide path to the nomination.

