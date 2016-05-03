'Even I would have helped her!': Donald Trump rips Ted Cruz after Carly Fiorina falls off stage at event

Donald Trump voiced his opinion Monday about an incident that gained widespread attention on social media — Carly Fiorina falling off the stage at a Ted Cruz event.

“By the way, she fell off the stage,” Trump said during a rally in Carmel, Indiana. “Did anybody see that? And Cruz didn’t do anything. Even I would have helped her, OK?”

“Wow, that’s really cruel,” he continued. “She just went down. She went down a long way. And she went down right in front of him and he just kept talking. That was a weird deal.”

Fiorina fell off the stage while introducing the Texas senator. Cruz last week named Fiorina his running mate, in the event he is able to win the GOP nomination. Cruz is mathematically eliminated from securing the nomination ahead of then.

Watch below the video of the incident with Fiorina:

WATCH: @CarlyFiorina falls off the stage at Ted Cruz event https://t.co/qWhkKCrQS6https://t.co/RjB2KxmQxh

— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) May 2, 2016

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.