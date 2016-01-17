'They own him!': Donald Trump bombards Ted Cruz with vicious tweetstorm

Billionaire businessman Donald Trump tore into presidential rival Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) in a series of early-morning tweets on Saturday.

Trump grabbed onto two new reports in order to question Cruz’s character while simultaneously embracing his favourite issue against the senator: Canada.

Cruz was born in Canada to an American mother. Many, if not most, legal experts believe that is enough to qualify as a “natural-born” US citizen under the Constitution, but Trump has spread daily doubts about Cruz’s eligibility for nearly two weeks.

Trump declared Saturday morning that Cruz was a “natural-born Canadian.”

The Republican presidential front-runner connected the Canada issue to a new report about Cruz failing to disclose a second bank loan that he used to boost his 2012 Senate campaign. Trump asked his Twitter followers on Saturday if Cruz had any unreported loans from Canadian banks.

“Ted Cruz said he ‘didn’t know’ that he was a Canadian Citizen,” Trump wrote. “He also FORGOT to file his Goldman Sachs Million $ loan papers. Not believable.”

The New York Times reported Friday that Cruz wrote a letter the day before to federal-election officials to say both bank-loan disclosures had been “inadvertently omitted.” Earlier this week, Cruz portrayed the first unreported loan, from Goldman Sachs, as a paperwork error.

Trump also bashed Cruz for his “wiseguy apology” to the people of New York for knocking Trump’s “New York values.” Cruz had given a backhanded apology not for his comments, but to New Yorkers who were harmed by liberal politicians.

View Trump’s full Saturday tweetstorm below:

Ted Cruz was born in Canada and was a Canadian citizen until 15 months ago. Lawsuits have just been filed with more to follow. I told you so

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 16, 2016

Was there another loan that Ted Cruz FORGOT to file. Goldman Sachs owns him, he will do anything they demand. Not much of a reformer!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 16, 2016

Oh no, just reported that Ted Cruz didn’t report another loan, this one from Citi. Wow, no wonder banks do so well in the U.S. Senate.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 16, 2016

Based on the fact that Ted Cruz was born in Canada and is therefore a “natural born Canadian,” did he borrow unreported loans from C banks?

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 16, 2016

Ted Cruz purposely, and illegally, did not list on his personal disclosure form personally guaranteed loans from banks. They own him!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 16, 2016

