Why Silicon Valley is so terrified of Donald Trump

Photo: Getty

Donald Trump has mastered technology when it comes to running a viral campaign on both Twitter and Facebook.

But when it comes to policies related to technology, Silicon Valley leaders have criticised the candidate for not being clear on what his agenda for the industry would be in office.

Trump has been endorsed by one tech luminary, Peter Thiel, but many others in the tech industry have called Trump a “danger to innovation.”

Here’s why many in Silicon Valley feels so threatened by the Trump presidency:

