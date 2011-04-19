DONALD TRUMP: I Will Release My Tax Returns When Obama Releases His Birth Certificate

Donald Trump was doing the media rounds again this morning. And naturally the media was eating it up.



If Trump actually does run for president at some point he will be required to disclose his finances, something many assume he’d be hesitant to do since they might reveal he is not quite the financial success he has lead the public to believe he is.

On GMA today he hedged when asked if he’d release his tax returns along with the details of his finances.

“Maybe I’m going to do the tax returns when Obama does his birth certificate…I’d love to give my tax returns. I may tie my tax returns into Obama’s birth certificate.”

Then he accused George Stephanopoulos of having been “co-opted” when he expressed scepticism about Trumps birth certificate claims. Good morning America.

Video below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.