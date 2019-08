In honour of the Cinco De Mayo holiday, Donald Trump tweeted a photo of himself with a taco bowl from the Trump Grill with a caption that said “I love Hispanics.” It quickly went viral. We spoke with his national spokesperson Katrina Pierson to get the real story behind the tweet.

