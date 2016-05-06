'People loved it': Donald Trump defends provocative taco-bowl tweet

People “loved” a viral Cinco de Mayo-themed tweet sent out by presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, the mogul said Friday.

“I had 59,000 retweets, 59,000 in a short time,” he told “Fox & Friends” Friday morning. “That’s almost got to be some kind of a record. People loved it.”

On Thursday afternoon, the Manhattan billionaire tweeted out a photo of the taco bowl he was enjoying for Cinco de Mayo.

“I love Hispanics!” he added in the tweet.

The tweet, which has surpassed 72,000 retweets as of Friday morning, is far from a record for the social-media platform. But it appears to be one of Trump’s all-time most popular tweets.

Trump also opined in the tweet: “The best taco bowls are made in Trump Tower Grill.”

“And you know what, I mean I’m going to do great with the Hispanics,” Trump said on Fox & Friends.

Asked about the tweet at a Playbook breakfast Friday morning, Republican National Committee Chair Reince Priebus said of Trump: “He’s trying.”

Watch the clip from Trump’s interview below:

