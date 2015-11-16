Donald Trump slams T-Mobile's 'terrible' service after CEO mocks him for going after Ronda Rousey

Colin Campbell

Real-estate tycoon Donald Trump went after T-Mobile again Sunday evening after the mobile company’s CEO slammed him for mocking UFC fighter Ronda Rousey.

Earlier in the year, Trump praised Rousey as a great fighter, but she made it clear that she was no fan of the Republican presidential front-runner.

So Trump noted with glee that Rousey suffered a massive upset in a Saturday-night fight.

“Glad to see that @RondaRousey lost her championship fight last night. Was soundly beaten – not a nice person!” Trump tweeted Sunday.

T-Mobile CEO John Legere used the opportunity to bash Trump as bombastic. 

“Donald I dare you to get in ring with her and say that… In fact I would pay big $US to see it,” he wrote back. “I wonder which intern will get blamed for this stupid tweet.”

Trump has repeatedly dismissed T-Mobile’s “terrible” service since he and Legere exchanged Twitter shots in April. He did so again Sunday night:

Legere responded by mocking Trump some more:

NOW WATCH: Bernie Sanders hugged a Muslim student onstage and vowed to fight back against Islamophobia

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.