Donald Trump slams T-Mobile's 'terrible' service after CEO mocks him for going after Ronda Rousey

Real-estate tycoon Donald Trump went after T-Mobile again Sunday evening after the mobile company’s CEO slammed him for mocking UFC fighter Ronda Rousey.

Earlier in the year, Trump praised Rousey as a great fighter, but she made it clear that she was no fan of the Republican presidential front-runner.

So Trump noted with glee that Rousey suffered a massive upset in a Saturday-night fight.

“Glad to see that @RondaRousey lost her championship fight last night. Was soundly beaten – not a nice person!” Trump tweeted Sunday.

T-Mobile CEO John Legere used the opportunity to bash Trump as bombastic.

“Donald I dare you to get in ring with her and say that… In fact I would pay big $US to see it,” he wrote back. “I wonder which intern will get blamed for this stupid tweet.”

Trump has repeatedly dismissed T-Mobile’s “terrible” service since he and Legere exchanged Twitter shots in April. He did so again Sunday night:

.@JohnLegere @TMobile John, focus on running your company, I think the service is terrible! Try hiring some good managers.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2015

“@StreetR77: @JohnLegere @TMobile didn’t know he was CEO of tmobile, I have T-Mobile, it’s pathetic, dropped calls, no service.”

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2015

Legere responded by mocking Trump some more:

